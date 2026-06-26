Delhi activates district flood committees, control room

The Delhi Government has put in place an extensive flood-management framework under the Flood Control Order 2026, activating 13 district-level sector committees, a round-the-clock central flood control room and an apex committee headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to coordinate flood control, evacuation and relief operations during the monsoon season.

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The flood control order, issued by the Revenue Department, will remain in force from June 15 to October 15, or until the withdrawal of the monsoon, whichever is later. The order divides the National Capital Territory into 13 districts, each placed under a District Magistrate-rank Sector Officer and supervised by a Cabinet minister to ensure inter-departmental coordination during any flood or waterlogging emergency.

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According to the order, Public Works, Water and Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Pravesh Verma has been assigned responsibility for five districts — South, South-East, Central North, South-West and Central.

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Home, Power and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood has been entrusted with four districts — East, North-East, Old Delhi and Outer North. Meanwhile, Industries, Food and Supplies and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will oversee the remaining four districts — West, New Delhi, North and North-West.

The sector committees comprise representatives from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Education Department, Health Department, Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council, Revenue Department, Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board and power distribution companies BSES and TPDDL.

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Immediately after their constitution, the committees have been directed to prepare district-specific action plans to tackle flooding and drainage congestion. The plans include setting up sector control rooms, preparing duty rosters, arranging communication facilities, earmarking relief materials, identifying vulnerable areas and assessing the status of flood-control infrastructure.

The committees have also been tasked with obtaining real-time data on the status of drains, embankments and roads, identifying alternative routes in case of flooding, maintaining contact details of village heads and local community leaders and preparing contingency plans for sanitation, drinking water, health services and essential supplies during emergencies.

As part of the preparedness measures, each district will identify locations for relief camps, map the availability of boats and dewatering pumps and establish relief teams comprising doctors, paramedical staff, revenue officials, veterinary personnel, MCD representatives and social workers. Sector officers have also been empowered to divide their jurisdictions into sub-sectors for more effective monitoring and response.

The order further outlines the responsibilities of sector officers such as furnishing daily flood situation reports to the central flood control room, organising evacuations whenever necessary, coordinating relief distribution, maintaining communication with vulnerable villages and localities and ensuring health, sanitation and drinking-water facilities in flood-affected areas and relief camps.

At the city level, a central flood control room has been established at the LM Bund Office complex in Shastri Nagar and has been functioning round the clock since June 15. Headed by the SDM, Vishwas Nagar, the control room will remain operational until October 15 or the end of the monsoon season.

The facility serves as the nerve centre for flood monitoring and emergency response. It is responsible for receiving flood warnings, issuing evacuation advisories, disseminating flood situation reports to senior government functionaries and coordinating relief measures across departments. It also maintains liaison with the Central Water Commission, the Army and the Air Force, whenever assistance is required.

The order mandates several key agencies, including the MCD, NDMC, Delhi Police, Transport Department, Health Department, Home Guards and Civil Defence, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, DDA, Education Department, PWD, power utilities and Delhi Jal Board, to depute senior liaison officers to the central flood control room during flood emergencies.

An apex committee chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has also been constituted to supervise and coordinate flood-control measures across the Capital. The committee includes all Delhi Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament from Delhi, senior MLAs, Chief Secretary, senior officials from the Revenue, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and PWD departments, Delhi Police Commissioner, MCD Commissioner, DDA representatives, Delhi Jal Board officials, NDMC officials, heads of power distribution companies and representatives of the Army and the Central Water Commission.

The apex committee is expected to meet before the end of June, and thereafter as required depending upon the flood situation. The committee will review preparedness measures, assess flood risks and oversee coordination among departments.