Delhi adds 50 e-buses, opens new testing station

Delhi’s public transport system received a boost on Thursday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 50 new electric buses, launched an interstate e-bus service between Dhaula Kuan and Rewari, and inaugurated the city’s second Automated Testing Station (ATS) at the DTC depot in Tehkhand.

CM Gupta additionally inaugurated public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at the DTC depots situated in Hasanpur and Ghazipur.

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Following the induction of the 50 new 12-metre zero-emission buses, Delhi’s total bus fleet has expanded to approximately 6,840 vehicles, which comprise 5,088 electric buses and 1,752 CNG buses. The government stated that Delhi currently operates the nation’s largest electric bus fleet and has established a strategic target to elevate the cumulative fleet to roughly 14,000 buses by the financial year 2028-29.

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Gupta stated that her administration prioritised practical solutions and highlighted safety, sustainability, seamless connectivity, and smart infrastructure as core objectives for the capital’s transport network. The newly deployed buses feature closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and emergency panic buttons among their integrated safety specifications.

The four-lane ATS facility located at Tehkhand represents Delhi’s second automated testing centre following the prior launch in Nand Nagri.