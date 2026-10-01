Delhi adds affordable homes where traffic is under strain

Advertisement

Delhi’s affordable-housing push is moving into an unlikely pressure point. Rohtak Road near the Zakhira flyover, a corridor where the government is simultaneously spending on old flyovers and planning new infrastructure to tackle congestion.

Advertisement

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will offer 209 EWS flats under Phase-II of its Janta Awaas Yojana at the Pragati-1 group housing project on Rohtak Road, near Zakhira. Online registration will open on October 7 and close on December 7, with allotment through a computerised draw on December 15.

The flats are priced at a tentative ₹34.86 lakh to ₹35.50 lakh, excluding GST, with a stated plinth area of about 61.48 to 62.77 square metres, including common areas. The scheme is aimed at families meeting DDA’s income eligibility criteria, with the annual family-income ceiling reported at ₹10 lakh.

Advertisement

Traffic is larger than 209 flats

The immediate traffic impact of 209 households is unlikely to be significant. The larger concern is what happens if such housing projects are repeatedly added along already saturated corridors without matching transport capacity.

Zakhira is already a recognised congestion point. Rohtak Road links major west and north-west Delhi areas with NH-10 and Haryana, while the surrounding network also carries substantial commercial traffic. Authorities have previously described existing junctions as operating beyond capacity.

The pressure is not theoretical. Traffic has repeatedly crawled around Zakhira and the Rohtak Road corridor, including during recent spells of heavy rain.

At the same time, Delhi is planning a wider infrastructure response. PWD’s current decongestion programme includes an elevated corridor along Shivaji Marg between Zakhira and Karampura, while the ageing Zakhira flyover is also due for structural rehabilitation.

That creates the larger urban question of Delhi is adding homes where it is also having to add road capacity.

For residents, therefore, the significance of the DDA scheme is not merely the chance to buy a relatively affordable home. It is a test of whether Delhi’s next phase of urbanisation can put housing, mobility and infrastructure capacity on the same map, rather than solving each problem separately.