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Home / Delhi / Delhi adopts Centre-backed scheme to phase out ageing trucks, buses

Delhi adopts Centre-backed scheme to phase out ageing trucks, buses

Offers tax relief, fee exemptions to promote cleaner vehicles

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:44 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government has adopted a Centre-backed scheme to accelerate the replacement of old trucks and buses with cleaner vehicles, offering substantial tax concessions, fee exemptions and waiver of pending dues to encourage fleet owners to transition to less-polluting alternatives.

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According to a notification issued by the Transport Department, the scheme will remain in force for two years and aims to facilitate the replacement of ageing commercial vehicles with BS-VI or stricter emission norm-compliant and electric trucks, as well as BS-VI CNG and electric buses.

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The scheme, formulated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), has now been formally adopted by the Delhi Government for implementation in the national capital.

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Under the notification, buyers of eligible new electric light goods vehicles (LGVs), BS-VI or stricter norm-compliant or electric medium and heavy goods vehicles (MGVs and HGVs), and BS-VI CNG or electric buses will receive a 100 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax payable under the Delhi Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1962.

Those purchasing eligible used vehicles under the scheme will be entitled to a 50 per cent concession on motor vehicle tax. The tax concessions will remain valid for 10 years from the date of registration of the eligible vehicle, unless modified or withdrawn earlier.

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In another major relief, the government has announced a complete waiver of outstanding road tax and fitness penalty liabilities pending for more than one year for vehicles that are scrapped under the scheme, subject to prescribed conditions.

The notification also grants a 100 per cent exemption from registration fees for eligible new vehicles purchased and registered under the scheme.

The concessions and exemptions will be available only to vehicles and beneficiaries certified as eligible under the scheme and will be subject to compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, Delhi Motor Vehicles Taxation Act and guidelines issued by the Transport Department from time to time.

Centre approves PARIVARTAN guidelines

The Centre on Thursday cleared the operational guidelines for the PARIVARTAN (Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions) scheme, paving the way for the rollout of a Rs 9,585-crore programme aimed at replacing old, polluting trucks and buses across the National Capital Region. With the guidelines approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the scheme is now ready for implementation. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will implement the programme, while funding will be routed through the National Capital Region Planning Board.

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