Delhi: Agrawal Samaj foundation day celebrated at Bharat Mandapam

A grand celebration marked the Agrawal Samaj Foundation Day, organised by the Delhi-Haryana Agrawal Maitri Sangh, at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and senior RSS pracharak Pawan Jindal.

The event witnessed thousands of community members coming together to honour the legacy of Maharaja Agrasen. Renowned spiritual speaker Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta delivered a discourse on the values and vision of Maharaja Agrasen, drawing parallels with contemporary ideals of inclusive governance.

Welcoming the gathering, Delhi CM Gupta expressed gratitude to the BJP for making her the first woman CM from the Agrawal community in Delhi. She called for a collective pledge to empower daughters, stating, “If society stands with its daughters, they will be seen leading in every government sector.”

Saini linked Maharaja Agrasen’s philosophy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”. He stressed that governance must reflect equality, compassion, and cooperation — values rooted deeply in the Agrawal tradition.

Sachdeva praised the community’s role in social service, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Justice, policy, and service — these values are the essence of the Agrawal community,” he said.

He also announced that from next year, the foundation day celebrations would be held on a national scale, with Mumbai hosting the next event.

Prominent Agrawal leaders, including SS Agrawal, Ashok Agrawal, Naresh Airan and Sunil Mittal, were present, with Naresh Airan conducting the stage proceedings.

The event highlighted the community’s cultural pride, commitment to social service and growing political influence.