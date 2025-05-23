DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Agrawal Samaj foundation day celebrated at Bharat Mandapam

Delhi: Agrawal Samaj foundation day celebrated at Bharat Mandapam

A grand celebration marked the Agrawal Samaj Foundation Day, organised by the Delhi-Haryana Agrawal Maitri Sangh, at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:04 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (R), Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva (2nd from L) during the Agrawal Samaj foundation day celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
Advertisement

A grand celebration marked the Agrawal Samaj Foundation Day, organised by the Delhi-Haryana Agrawal Maitri Sangh, at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday. The event was attended by several prominent leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and senior RSS pracharak Pawan Jindal.

Advertisement

The event witnessed thousands of community members coming together to honour the legacy of Maharaja Agrasen. Renowned spiritual speaker Pandit Vijay Shankar Mehta delivered a discourse on the values and vision of Maharaja Agrasen, drawing parallels with contemporary ideals of inclusive governance.

Welcoming the gathering, Delhi CM Gupta expressed gratitude to the BJP for making her the first woman CM from the Agrawal community in Delhi. She called for a collective pledge to empower daughters, stating, “If society stands with its daughters, they will be seen leading in every government sector.”

Advertisement

Saini linked Maharaja Agrasen’s philosophy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”. He stressed that governance must reflect equality, compassion, and cooperation — values rooted deeply in the Agrawal tradition.

Sachdeva praised the community’s role in social service, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Justice, policy, and service — these values are the essence of the Agrawal community,” he said.

Advertisement

He also announced that from next year, the foundation day celebrations would be held on a national scale, with Mumbai hosting the next event.

Prominent Agrawal leaders, including SS Agrawal, Ashok Agrawal, Naresh Airan and Sunil Mittal, were present, with Naresh Airan conducting the stage proceedings.

The event highlighted the community’s cultural pride, commitment to social service and growing political influence.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper