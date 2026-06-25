Delhi ahead of national average on TB indicators

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and said the national capital was performing ahead of the national average on key tuberculosis indicators, including upfront molecular testing and coverage of preventive treatment.

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Chairing a meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior Health Department officials, Sandhu noted that Delhi had achieved 88 per cent upfront NAAT (Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) testing and 47 per cent coverage under TB Preventive Treatment (TPT), with both indicators remaining higher than the national average.

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Sandhu directed officials to expedite the disbursal of benefits under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and resolve operational challenges affecting X-ray screening in high-risk wards. Officials said the focus was on strengthening early detection and ensuring uninterrupted treatment support for TB patients.

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Sandhu said the government remained committed to advancing the vision of a TB-free India envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.