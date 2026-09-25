Delhi: AI-morphed photo used at Jantar Mantar protest, alleges woman

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals after a 25-year-old woman alleged that her photograph was AI-morphed and displayed alongside PM Narendra Modi on banners during a protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said on Thursday.

The FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station on September 24 under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the BNS.

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The complainant, alleged that her photograph was used without her consent and manipulated through AI-based face-swapping tools during a recent protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).