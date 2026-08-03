Delhi aims to become India’s sports capital after hosting Commonwealth TT Championships

Delhi aims to emerge as India’s sports capital after successfully hosting the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026, which concluded at Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest, while Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood was the guest of honour. The championship featured players from 25 Commonwealth nations.

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The ceremony also marked India’s impressive campaign, with the Indian teams winning gold medals in both the men’s and women’s team events.

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Addressing the gathering, Sood said the tournament had provided Delhi an opportunity to showcase its capacity to host major international sporting events and inspire young people to take up sports.

He credited CM Gupta’s vision for enabling Delhi to host the prestigious championship, saying the event highlighted the capital’s organisational capabilities and encouraged students and young athletes to pursue excellence in sports.

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Sood congratulated the Indian players on their gold medal victories and praised athletes from countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, England and Australia for their sportsmanship and discipline.

He said the participation of athletes from across the Commonwealth showed how sport could overcome national and geographical boundaries. “Players competed not only for medals but also became ambassadors of friendship, mutual respect and global unity,” he said. Sood said the Delhi government’s focus extended beyond hosting international events to creating a stronger sporting ecosystem for young athletes. He added that such competitions allowed aspiring players to interact with world-class athletes, gain experience and aim for success at the international level.