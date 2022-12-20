Delhi air quality deteriorates

New Delhi, December 19
Although Delhi’s Air Quality Index recorded at 410 at 4 pm today, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) is still sticking with “Stage I” and “Stage II” norms of GRAP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements
The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...
Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
'Is this your God': Young Indian-Americans face race bias as early as preschool
Adolescents feel they were not fitting into 'Indian-American...