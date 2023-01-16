Delhi air quality improves, GRAP-III curbs revoked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 15

After improvement in Delhi’s air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), on Sunday, revoked the anti-pollution curbs under the stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The commission, on January 6, had invoked stage III of GRAP after air quality dropped to ‘severe’.

The GRAP is a set of emergency measures that are implemented incrementally when air quality begins to dip in Delhi-NCR. The curbs include ban on non-essential construction and demolition work; banning all brick-kilns and hot mix plants; shutting down stone crushers; and mining activities in the National Capital Region.

The order is said to have come after the sub-committee on GRAP, in its meeting, held on Sunday reviewed the air quality scenario in the region. The sub-committee observed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of New Delhi had improved. The AQI stood at 213 on Sunday.

“The AQI of Delhi has improved and is exhibiting a decreasing trend for the past three days. Preventive GRAP-III measures, invoked on January 6, seem to have helped the AQI levels. The forecast by IMD also predicts that the AQI will remain largely in the ‘poor’ category in coming days,” reads the order by the Air Quality Management Commission.

Furthermore, the commission said that actions under the GRAP were essential in emergency response and were disruptive in nature, impacting a large stratum of society in their livelihood.

“The sub-committee, accordingly, hereby, decides to revoke the order, issued vide dated January 6 for actions under Stage-III of GRAP with immediate effect. Actions under Stage-I to Stage-II of GRAP shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘severe’ category, “reads the order by RK Agrawal, Director (Technical), member and Convener of sub-committee on GRAP.