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Home / Delhi / Delhi air quality improves to ‘poor’ as stronger winds offer relief

Delhi air quality improves to ‘poor’ as stronger winds offer relief

AQI drops to 299 from 344 a day earlier; no monitoring station records ‘severe’ pollution

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:17 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Manjinder Singh Sirsa
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Delhi’s air quality improved to the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 299 from 344 a day earlier, as stronger north-westerly winds aided the dispersion of pollutants. Weather experts have forecast further improvement over the next two days, with relatively high wind speeds expected to help clear the air.

The improvement comes after several days of hazardous pollution levels in the national capital, including a deterioration in air quality following Diwali.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi has also forecast a decline in concentrations of particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, over the next two days.

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Tuesday, 28 reported ‘very poor’ air quality, while an equal number recorded ‘poor’ levels. Two stations registered ‘moderate’ air quality, and none reported ‘severe’ pollution.

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Delhi Cantonment recorded the lowest AQI at 135, followed by Sri Aurobindo Marg at 155. Both stations were in the ‘moderate’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI of 0-50 is classified as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and 401-500 as ‘severe’.

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