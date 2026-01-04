DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi air quality ‘poor’; AQI close to 300

Delhi air quality ‘poor’; AQI close to 300

IMD forecasts cold wave conditions at isolated places till January 6

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An anti-smog gun sprays water along the Kartavya Path to curb air pollution amid smog in New Delhi on. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
Advertisement

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C on Sunday, while the air quality settled in the ‘poor’ category.

Advertisement

A cold wave is expected to affect isolated places in the city between Saturday and January 6, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Advertisement

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5°C to 6.5°C below the average temperature.

Advertisement

Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4°C; Palam 6.8°C, Lodhi Road 7.6°C, Ridge 8.9°C; and Ayanagar 6.6°C, the IMD data showed.

The relative humidity was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 am.

Advertisement

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The weather office has predicted that the maximum temperature will settle at 17°C.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts