Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category with persistent smog; AQI at 323

The national capital woke up to a blanket of toxic smog on Friday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 323 at 8 am in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

But despite a slight improvement from the recent weeks, several parts of the city remained shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog. Areas like Ghazipur and Akshardham reported thick haze early this morning, with visibility remaining significantly reduced.

According to CPCB, many regions of the National Capital fell into the 'very poor' category.

The area around Anand Vihar was blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog, with an AQI of 348 in the 'very poor' category.

According to CPCB data, Sonia Vihar recorded an AQI of 343, while Wazirpur recorded 358.

Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 325 at 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded an AQI of 269, which falls under the 'poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Akshardham area is blanketed by a layer of toxic smog that covers the city. The AQI (Air Quality Index) in the area is 348, categorised as 'Very Poor'.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, signals increasing pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties among people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart diseases.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues.

This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter.

Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone.

Further to combat the continuously detoriating air quality in the national capital and its adjoining areas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday chaired a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the pollution control measures in the national capital.