Delhi: Air quality slips back to ‘very poor’ at 313

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 313, a day after stronger winds brought a marginal improvement and pushed the reading to the ‘poor’ category.

The city’s average AQI rose from 299 on Tuesday to 313 on Wednesday. Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data, 34 reported ‘very poor’ air quality, 22 were in the ‘poor’ category, one recorded ‘severe’ air quality and one was in the ‘moderate’ category.

The Delhi Cantonment monitoring station recorded the best air quality, with an average AQI of 117.

According to Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) models, the transport sector is expected to be the largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution on Wednesday. The impact of stubble burning is likely to increase on Thursday, potentially worsening air quality over the next few days.

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The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has also forecast an increase in the concentration of particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, over the next two days.

Meanwhile, shallow fog reduced visibility at both Safdarjung and Palam airports on Wednesday morning.

At Safdarjung, visibility stood at 800 metres at 8 am, down from 1,200 metres at the same time on Tuesday. At Palam, visibility was recorded at 900 metres, compared with 800 metres a day earlier.

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Visibility at both stations remained below 1,000 metres, while it did not fall below 500 metres at either location, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) METAR data.