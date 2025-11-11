DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi air quality slips to ‘severe’, GRAP Stage 3 curbs invoked in NCR

Delhi air quality slips to ‘severe’, GRAP Stage 3 curbs invoked in NCR

AQI rose from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning as calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions trap pollutants close to the ground

Sneha Richhariya
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:10 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
A view of the Jama Masjid engulfed in smog, in the aftermath of the blast that occurred near the Red Fort metro station on Monday in New Delhi. PTI Photo
The Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect on Tuesday morning.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 362 on Monday. It rose to 425 at 9 am on Tuesday due to calm winds and a stable atmosphere that prevented the dispersion of pollutants, the commission said.

Stage-III actions now apply in addition to Stage-I and Stage-II measures, which have been in force since October 15.

Non-essential construction and demolition work are banned in NCR. Brick kilns, hot-mix plants and stone crushers not using clean fuel will also be shut. 

BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will face ban in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. 

BS-IV or below diesel medium-goods vehicles will also face ban, except those with essential goods or services. 

Mechanised sweeping and water sprinkling on roads will be increased. Stage-IV activation will remain if AQI exceeds 450.

Traffic police will be deployed at congestion points. Work-from-home has been advised wherever possible. Citizens have been urged to use public transport, limit vehicle use, and report violations via the Green Delhi or Sameer mobile apps.

The CAQM said it will monitor the air quality on an hourly basis.

The governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have been directed to enforce the rules.

