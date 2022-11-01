Delhi air ‘very poor’, GRAP-3 intensified

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

For the third straight day, Delhi’s Air Quality Index remained in the very poor category, nearing severe levels but not crossing them in average levels.

The AQI was recorded ‘very poor’ on Monday morning when the city witnessed a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, below the season’s average.

The air pollution levels, however, continued to worsen with Delhi government’s 586 team monitoring the ban on construction and demolition activities and several high traffic roads being sprinkled with water to keep the dust settled.

The actions under the Centre for Air Quality Management’s directions to implement anti-pollution graded response level III intensified on Monday, with the Delhi Government teams reviewing the measures as relative humidity in the city stood at 90 per cent this morning.

Forecasters have estimated clear skies and a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius.

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

The GRAP for the NCR has been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage – I ‘Poor’ (AQI 201 – 300), Stage – II ‘Very Poor (AQI 301-400), Stage – III ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450) and Stage – IV ‘Severe +’ (AQI >450) respectively.

GRAP-3 is in force. Should AQI reach severe levels, GRAP-4 would kick in allowing the state and the Central governments to consider work from home and depleted official attendance, besides closure of schools and colleges.

Situation worsens

