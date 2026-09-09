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Home / Delhi / Delhi Airport operator lodges FIR against social media accounts over waterlogging reports 

Delhi Airport operator lodges FIR against social media accounts over waterlogging reports 

The legal action follows the events of September 4, when heavy rainfall caused brief water pooling at the Terminal 3 arrival forecourt

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:06 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The Delhi airport operator said it had lodged the FIR against 63 social media handles for circulating misleading and factually incorrect posts. File photo
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Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the Delhi Police against 63 social media accounts for spreading fabricated reports of severe flooding and operational shutdowns at the facility.

The legal action follows the events of September 4, when heavy rainfall caused brief water pooling at the Terminal 3 arrival forecourt. 

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DIAL said it had lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police against 63 social media handles for circulating misleading and factually incorrect posts depicting flooding and waterlogging at the airport and falsely suggesting disruption to airport operations.

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 “In one of these posts, an old video of waterlogging at Dubai airport was claimed to be a video of Delhi airport,” DIAL said in a statement.

While there was temporary water accumulation in the T3 arrival forecourt following an episode of heavy rainfall, DIAL said airport operations were not affected, and the situation was resolved within 20 minutes.

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"The circulation of misleading content by certain social media handles appears to be a deliberate attempt to create public mischief, damage the reputation of a public utility service, and generate unwarranted concerns among passengers," it said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which handles over 1,300 flight movements daily.

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