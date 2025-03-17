DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi airport operator sues government for allowing commercial flights from Hindon airbase

Delhi airport operator sues government for allowing commercial flights from Hindon airbase

Accuses government of breaching aviation rules prohibiting a new airport within an aerial distance of 150 km of an existing one
article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:13 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The operator of the New Delhi international airport, majority owned by GMR Airports, has sued the government for allowing commercial flights from a nearby defence aerodrome in Hindon, flagging financial risks.

Although it made a loss of $21 million because of higher government fees, the national capital’s airport is one of India’s busiest, with about 73.6 million passenger footfall registered last year.

In a lawsuit filed before the Delhi High Court on March 10, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the Delhi airport will become “economically and financially unviable”, after the government permitted commercial flights from the airbase.

Advertisement

It accused the government of breaching aviation rules barring a new airport within an aerial distance of 150 km of an existing one, unless there was passenger demand.

Responding to the lawsuit, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court on Monday that the Hindon airport operates over 120 flights weekly. However, the judge asked the government to file written responses to DIAL’s plea.

Advertisement

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which operates the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad, also has a stake and three board seats in DIAL.

Stating that the AAI had a conflict of interest as it was privy to confidential information on DIAL’s business practices and strategies, the lawsuit prayed the court to overturn the government’s decision, citing media reports for its contention that flights by Air India Express began operating in March from the Hindon Airforce Station, about 30 km from the Delhi airport.

For flights under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, Hindon operated as a temporary extension of the Delhi airport since 2017 as the Delhi airport expanded. Meanwhile, the stock of GMR Airports fell as much as 0.7 per cent after the lawsuit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper