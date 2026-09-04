Delhi: All India Students Association holds ‘Badlo DU, Badlo DUSU’ march

Ahead of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, the All India Students Association (AISA) on Thursday held a “Badlo DU, Badlo DUSU” rally at the Arts Faculty, with hundreds of students participating in a march and raising demands related to hostels, Metro passes, repeal of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), along with better Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) and implementation of the UGC regulations.

The student organisation said the rally sought to carry forward the “spirit of the Jantar Mantar movement” inside Delhi University and mobilise students against what it termed “ABVP’s muscle politics”.

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AISA DUSU candidates Ananya and Akshat addressed the gathering and congratulated students on the Delhi High Court verdict concerning the requirement of parental consent for candidates contesting the DUSU elections.

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According to AISA, the court’s decision upheld the principle of autonomy of adults to contest elections.

Addressing the gathering, AISA All India President Neha said, “in this quagmire of show of ugly wealth and violence, you are the ones who stood tall and defeated Dharmendra Pradhan, AISA is the force that challenges this feudal politics every day and may AISA go from strength to strength in this DUSU election.”

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AISA termed the court victory over the parental consent requirement a significant step against what it described as the “arbitrary and anti-democratic attitude” of the Delhi University administration in conducting the DUSU elections.

The organisation also alleged that the election process had witnessed stringent surveillance and claimed that the administration was biased towards a particular kind of politics.

The rally concluded with AISA calling on students to carry the Jantar Mantar movement’s spirit into the DUSU election campaign.