Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

New Dehli, April 26
Governments of Delhi and Punjab on Tuesday signed the knowledge-sharing agreement to “learn from each other”.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal described the agreement as a milestone in the history of India.
The two states are supposed to “cooperate for framing and implementing public welfare programmes in various fields on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit”.
