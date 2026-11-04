The parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, along with activist Yogita Bhayana were removed by the Delhi Police from a sit in at Rajghat.

Police sources said that they were not detained and were only removed as it is not a designated protest site.

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In a post on X, Bhayana said, “Ankita Bhandari’s mother faints at Rajghat after being dragged by Delhi Police. Instead of taking her to hospital police are driving her in circles.”

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A video showed posted by Bhayana showed the parents being removed from the site by Delhi Police.

Reacting to the video, Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib wrote, “He lost his daughter. Now he’s being dragged by Delhi Police and shoved into a police van at Rajghat. Ankita Bhandari’s father isn’t a criminal. He’s a father begging for justice.”

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Earlier, Ankita’s parents had staged a protest near the India Gate, demanding that the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the Governor of Sikkim be put on hold until the ongoing CBI investigation into the case is complete.

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was killed on September 18, 2022.

Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days later. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case hogged the political spotlight over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime. Ankita’s family and activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged VIP angle, with Gautam’s name being raised in connection with the allegations.

Gautam has denied the accusations and initiated defamation proceedings against them.