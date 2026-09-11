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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Anticipatory bail plea of PG operator rejected

Delhi: Anticipatory bail plea of PG operator rejected

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:19 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Delhi High Court. File photo.
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A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Shubham Tyagi, one of the operators of the Satya Niketan paying guest accommodation where seven people died after the building collapsed on September 6.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler of the Patiala House Court denied Tyagi pre-arrest protection as the police continued searching for him.

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The multi-storeyed building, which functioned as a private boys’ hostel near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed while work was allegedly underway in its basement.

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On September 6, the building collapsed in the student-dominated locality of Satya Niketan near Delhi University’s South Campus.

The incident drew attention to safety norms pertaining to buildings in the national capital. The Satya Niketan building collapse is the fifth in the city this year, taking to 16 the number of those who lost their lives in the tragedies.

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