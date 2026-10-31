Delhi tasks officials with regulating vehicle-scrapping units

The Delhi Government has designated authorities to regulate registered vehicle scrapping facilities in the national capital, nearly five years after the Centre notified the rules governing their operations.

A notification issued by the Transport Department on October 28 and published in the Delhi Gazette on October 29 names the Commissioner (Transport) as the Registration Authority under the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021. The senior-most Additional Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government has been designated as the Appellate Authority. If the officer also holds the post of Commissioner (Transport), the Chief Secretary will hear appeals. The notification came into force on the date of its publication.

Advertisement

The move is primarily administrative. The 2021 central rules require State and Union Territory governments to designate Registration and Appellate Authorities. These authorities oversee the registration of vehicle scrapping facilities, scrutinise applications and provide a mechanism to appeal against decisions. The notification does not introduce any new penalties, prescribe fresh vehicle age limits or change the existing procedure for impounding end-of-life vehicles.

Advertisement

Delhi’s 2024 guidelines already empower enforcement agencies to impound end-of-life vehicles found plying or parked in public places. They also prescribe procedures for their release or scrapping. The Transport Department has stated that overage vehicles can be moved out of Delhi, parked in eligible private premises or voluntarily scrapped at registered facilities. The immediate impact on vehicle owners is therefore limited, as the notification does not impose any new obligations on them.

Its direct impact is on the vehicle-scrapping sector. Companies and other eligible entities seeking registration or regulatory approval for a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) now have a clearly designated authority to approach. Applicants and facility operators also have a specified appellate authority to approach against adverse decisions.

Advertisement

The timing is significant as the notification comes days after the Centre and the Delhi Government jointly organised a Transport Mela in Burari to promote the scrapping of old trucks and buses. Registered scrapping facilities, vehicle manufacturers, banks and other stakeholders participated in the event. The Centre said around 40,000 beneficiaries had registered on the PARIVARTAN portal. However, the notification does not link the designation of authorities to the Transport Mela or any increase in vehicle scrapping.

Delhi has only three government-approved scrapping facilities, of which just one is operational and faces a heavy backlog, The Tribune had earlier reported.