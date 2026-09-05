Delhi appoints Sub-Registrars for all 39 subdivisions via randomisation process

For the first time, the Delhi Government has appointed Sub-Registrars for all 39 of its subdivisions through a technology-assisted randomisation process. The move is aimed at making the posting system more transparent and improving access to registration services.

The exercise was carried out on the directions of CM Rekha Gupta in the presence of the Additional Chief Secretary (Services). The number of Sub-Registrar offices has also been increased from 22 to 39, bringing the number of offices on par with the 39 subdivisions across the Capital’s 13 revenue districts.

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While some officers were retained as Sub-Registrars, others were transferred from their existing assignments and posted to new positions. The officers were selected from among those meeting the prescribed criteria, including good health, adequate remaining service tenure and vigilance clearance.

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The government has also notified 17 new Sub-Registrar offices as part of the expansion. The move is expected to make it easier for residents to access registration and related revenue services within their respective subdivisions, while also improving the functioning of the offices.

Gupta welcomed the technology-driven posting process and urged the newly appointed officers to discharge their responsibilities with honesty, dedication and a strong sense of public service. The CM said the government’s focus was on strengthening administrative systems to make governance more transparent, organised, efficient and convenient for citizens.

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Sub-Registrar offices handle several registration and revenue-related matters involving the public. The government said the expansion to 39 offices and deployment of officers across all subdivisions would help streamline these services and make them more accessible to Delhi residents.