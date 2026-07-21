Delhi approves Parivartan Scheme to phase out old commercial vehicles

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a major push to curb vehicular pollution, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Centre's Parivartan (Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions) scheme, paving the way for the replacement of ageing, high-polluting commercial vehicles with cleaner BS-VI and electric alternatives across Delhi-NCR.

Advertisement

The scheme offers a comprehensive package of financial incentives to encourage owners of old commercial vehicles to switch to cleaner models. Eligible owners, who scrap their BS-IV or older vehicles and purchase new electric or BS-VI compliant vehicles, will receive 100 per cent exemption on motor vehicle tax and registration fees for 10 years, along with a 5 per cent interest subvention, 8 per cent discount from vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and fuel vouchers or a one-time benefit of equivalent value, depending on the category of vehicle.

The Central Government's Parivartan scheme applies to the Delhi NCR region and has been implemented there simultaneously. Under this scheme, the state government of the region where a commercial vehicle is registered will provide the specific concessions applicable to it.

Advertisement

The benefits extend to Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium and Heavy Goods Vehicles (MGVs and HGVs), as well as buses. While new LGVs purchased under the scheme must be electric, old buses can only be replaced with BS-VI CNG or electric buses. Owners opting for eligible used BS-VI or electric commercial vehicles will also receive partial incentives, including a 50 per cent exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years, interest subvention and fuel related benefits.

Apart from purchase incentives, the scheme also provides relief from outstanding road tax and fitness penalty dues pending for more than a year for eligible vehicles. BS-IV vehicles covered under the scheme will not necessarily have to be scrapped and may instead be sold in non-NCAP cities outside the National Capital Region.

The Delhi Government expects around 2.07 lakh truck and bus owners across Delhi-NCR to benefit from the initiative. Officials believe the replacement of old commercial vehicles with cleaner alternatives will significantly reduce transport-related emissions while modernising the capital's commercial vehicle fleet. The entire process will be managed through a dedicated digital portal developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure transparency and ease of access.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Parivartan will be a milestone in promoting clean transport and reducing pollution in Delhi."

She added, "The scheme marks an important step towards replacing old, highly polluting trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with BS-VI, higher-emission-standard or electric vehicles. It will strengthen the Capital’s clean transport system while helping modernise the commercial vehicle fleet and reduce air pollution."

Highlighting the expected impact of the initiative, she said, "The scheme is expected to benefit around 2.07 lakh truck and bus owners in Delhi NCR. It will replace a large number of old, highly polluting commercial vehicles with cleaner and more modern ones, leading to a reduction in air pollution."

She further said, "The scheme will further strengthen the objectives of the Delhi EV Policy 2026. It will accelerate the modernisation of the commercial vehicle fleet and significantly reduce vehicular pollution."