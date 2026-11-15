Delhi: ASI suspended after friends records himself resting on police station bed

Delhi police has placed an assistant sub inspector under suspension for letting a lawyer friend rest on a bed inside a police station. Video of the moment is viral.

Shahadra DCP said a video circulated on social media showed an advocate resting on a bed inside the police station. "The incident pertains to PS Farsh Bazar. The advocate was known to ASI Bharat, as his children, who are also advocates, practise with him. On the pretext of ill health, the advocate sought permission to rest for a while and recorded the video during this period. For his negligence, ASI Bharat has been placed under suspension and sent to district line." Delhi police said.