DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Assembly achieves fastest e-Vidhan implementation in 100 days

Delhi Assembly achieves fastest e-Vidhan implementation in 100 days

Earns praise from Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:36 AM Nov 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. File
Advertisement

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has achieved a major milestone by becoming the fastest legislature in the country to implement the National eVidhan Application (NeVA). It completed the process in 100 days. Commending this remarkable accomplishment, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "Delhi Assembly has set a new benchmark by implementing NeVA within 100 days."

Advertisement

Speaking at the 3rd National Conference on NeVA held at Parliament House, Rijiju lauded the Delhi Assembly’s determined efforts that enabled it to go paperless and conduct its first fully digital session on August 4. Although Delhi was the 28th state to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), it became the 18th state to go live with NeVA. The Union Minister described the achievement as a model for other states and Union Territories to emulate.

Advertisement

The national conference, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), served as a platform for states and Union Territories to share best practices and progress on implementing the digital initiative aimed at making all legislative houses in India paperless.

Advertisement

Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, expressed gratitude for the Union Minister’s appreciation, stating that his encouragement would further strengthen Delhi’s commitment to transparency and efficiency. He urged the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to support the creation of a “National Legislative Index”, a transparent, data-driven tool to assess legislative performance, foster healthy competition among states, and promote accountability in governance.

Under the leadership of Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Assembly adopted a multidimensional strategy, including study visits, training sessions, and close coordination with MoPA to ensure seamless execution.

Advertisement

The successful implementation of NeVA marks Delhi’s leap towards a paperless and digital legislature, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and good governance.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts