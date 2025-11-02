Delhi Assembly achieves fastest e-Vidhan implementation in 100 days

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has achieved a major milestone by becoming the fastest legislature in the country to implement the National eVidhan Application (NeVA). It completed the process in 100 days. Commending this remarkable accomplishment, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, "Delhi Assembly has set a new benchmark by implementing NeVA within 100 days."

Speaking at the 3rd National Conference on NeVA held at Parliament House, Rijiju lauded the Delhi Assembly’s determined efforts that enabled it to go paperless and conduct its first fully digital session on August 4. Although Delhi was the 28th state to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), it became the 18th state to go live with NeVA. The Union Minister described the achievement as a model for other states and Union Territories to emulate.

The national conference, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), served as a platform for states and Union Territories to share best practices and progress on implementing the digital initiative aimed at making all legislative houses in India paperless.

Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, expressed gratitude for the Union Minister’s appreciation, stating that his encouragement would further strengthen Delhi’s commitment to transparency and efficiency. He urged the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to support the creation of a “National Legislative Index”, a transparent, data-driven tool to assess legislative performance, foster healthy competition among states, and promote accountability in governance.

Under the leadership of Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Assembly adopted a multidimensional strategy, including study visits, training sessions, and close coordination with MoPA to ensure seamless execution.

The successful implementation of NeVA marks Delhi’s leap towards a paperless and digital legislature, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and good governance.