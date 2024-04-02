Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 8

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

The Delhi Assembly on Monday was adjourned till April 8 amidst disruptions caused by members of the AAP and the BJP. AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta accused the BJP of receiving Rs 60 crore through electoral bonds from an approver in an excise policy case and demanded an explanation from the BJP.

This accusation led to AAP MLAs protesting and raising slogans in the well, demanding answers from the BJP. In response, BJP MLAs also shouted slogans against AAP, ultimately resulting in the adjournment of proceedings until April 8.

