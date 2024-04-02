Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 8

New Delhi, April 1
The Delhi Assembly on Monday was adjourned till April 8 amidst disruptions caused by members of the AAP and the BJP. AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta accused the BJP of receiving Rs 60 crore through electoral bonds from an approver in an excise policy case and demanded an explanation from the BJP.
This accusation led to AAP MLAs protesting and raising slogans in the well, demanding answers from the BJP. In response, BJP MLAs also shouted slogans against AAP, ultimately resulting in the adjournment of proceedings until April 8.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aviation Ministry seeks detailed report from Vistara over cancellation, flight delays
The airline have cancelled or delayed over 100 flights in th...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wakes up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...