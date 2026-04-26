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Home / Delhi / Delhi Assembly begins weekly youth outreach programme

Delhi Assembly begins weekly youth outreach programme

Welcomes first batch of 75 students

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:47 AM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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Students from Maharishi Valmiki College of Education at the Delhi Assembly on Saturday .
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In a move aimed at strengthening democratic awareness among young citizens, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has launched a weekly youth outreach programme, an initiative led by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

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The programme commenced on Saturday with a group of 75 students from Maharishi Valmiki College of Education, Geeta Colony, visiting the Assembly. Under this initiative, students from universities and educational institutions will visit the Assembly every Saturday to gain first-hand exposure to legislative functioning. The programme is designed to bridge the gap between citizens and democratic institutions by offering an inside view of how laws are made and how governance functions. During the visit, students were briefed on the historical evolution of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, including the significance of its building constructed in 1912, which earlier served as the Central Legislative Assembly. The session also highlighted the legacy of Vitthalbhai Patel and the Assembly’s re-establishment in 1993. The outreach programme featured a structured orientation on legislative procedures and institutional functioning. Students were presented with the commemorative publication “Ek Shatabdi Yatra” and attended.

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