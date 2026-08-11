Delhi Assembly Bill seeks legal right to time-bound govt services

The Delhi Government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Assembly seeking to make the time-bound and hassle-free delivery of notified government services a legal right for citizens, while fixing accountability on officials for delays and unjustified rejection of applications.

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Information Technology Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh introduced the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026 during the ongoing monsoon session. The proposed legislation will replace the existing Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011.

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Under the Bill, citizens will have the right to receive notified services within prescribed timelines. Every application will be assigned a unique application number, allowing applicants to track its status online. Departments will also be required to maintain online application records, while auto-escalation will be triggered if a service is not delivered within the stipulated period.

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The legislation proposes a Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority in every department, comprising officers at least one or two levels senior to the designated officer. If a designated officer fails to deliver a service within the prescribed period, the matter will automatically move to the authority. Appeals against rejection of applications can also be filed online.

The authority will have to decide appeals within 30 days. If a delay or rejection is found unjustified, it can order delivery of the service and initiate proceedings against the responsible official.

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The Bill proposes a penalty of Rs 250 per day of delay, up to Rs 5,000, for failure to dispose of an application within the prescribed timeframe without sufficient cause. For unreasonable or unjustified rejection, a penalty ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 5,000 may be imposed. The penalty can be recovered from the salary of the official concerned, but only after giving the official an opportunity to explain the delay or rejection.

The Bill also proposes a Delhi Right to Service Commission, comprising a chairperson and three members, to hear second appeals and oversee implementation. The Commission will have powers to inspect offices, examine records, summon persons and documents, recommend departmental action against negligent officials and suggest improvements in service-delivery processes.

The proposed law will cover notified services provided by regular employees of the Delhi Government and notified bodies, including the MCD, NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board, Delhi Jal Board and DDA.

The Bill also mandates an audit mechanism for monitoring the digital service delivery system and provides for online filing, status tracking and automatic escalation.

The government said the proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the 2011 framework by addressing delays, weak accountability and the need for greater digital governance, with the objective of creating a more transparent, accountable and citizen-centric system.