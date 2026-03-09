DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Assembly Budget Session from March 16

Delhi Assembly Budget Session from March 16

Will begin with L-G’s address; To continue for two weeks

Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:43 AM Mar 09, 2026 IST
Representational photo. File.
The Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is likely to start from March 16 and will continue for two weeks, officials said.

According to the officials, the session will begin with the L-G’s address followed by presentation of Economic Survey of Delhi and Budget 2026-27.

The second week will see tabling of pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and discussion on them, they added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also heads the Finance Department, will present the annual budget of the national capital followed by a discussion by the members of the House.

During the session, the Assembly is likely to continue the question and zero hour on the remaining days other than the Budget and Economic Survey presentation.

The economic survey will give an insight into the first-year performance of the Rekha Gupta-led government in the national capital.

The session is likely to be stormy as opposition AAP is expected to raise several issues related to the city.

