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Home / Delhi / Delhi Assembly clears Bill to advance cut-off date in slum rehab policy

Delhi Assembly clears Bill to advance cut-off date in slum rehab policy

Minister Sood targets AAP, says it remained unchanged for 19 yrs

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:17 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. File.
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The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for a revision of cut-off date for identifying Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters in the national capital.

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Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, reacting to the passage of the Bill, launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with bringing changes to Delhi’s slum rehabilitation framework.

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A key provision of the amendment is advancing the cut-off date for identifying JJ clusters from 2006 to January 1, 2025. According to the government, the earlier cut-off had remained unchanged for 19 years, leaving a large number of poor families outside the scope of the existing framework.

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“We changed a 19-year-old administrative mindset today,” said Sood. He alleged that successive governments had failed to revise the cut-off despite changes in Delhi’s population and urban landscape.

“Delhi changed, its population changed, but those who called themselves the ‘owner of Delhi’ did nothing for years,” he said.

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Sood also targeted the AAP over its earlier election promises concerning rehabilitation of slum residents. He alleged that despite being in power in Delhi for around a decade, the AAP government failed to deliver genuine in-situ redevelopment for slum clusters.

He said the amended framework would focus on providing housing to eligible families at or near their existing places of livelihood.

“They only made false paper promises. We are delivering actual in-situ development to ensure poor families get dignified housing where they earn their livelihood.”

The government described the passage of the DUSIB (Amendment) Bill, 2026, as a significant step towards strengthening Delhi’s slum rehabilitation policy and expanding the framework to cover JJ clusters that emerged after the earlier 2006 cut-off.

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