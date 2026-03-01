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Delhi’s Budget for 2026–27 was unanimously passed in the Assembly on Friday, the final day of the session, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launching a sharp attack on the previous government’s financial record and asserting that her administration would prioritise performance over politics.

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Speaking during the discussion, Gupta said the earlier dispensation led by Arvind Kejriwal had left behind a debt burden exceeding Rs 47,000 crore, with Rs 27,547 crore still outstanding, along with several incomplete infrastructure projects. “This is a new government with a new way of working. The focus will be on delivery. Every rupee will be accounted for,” she told the House.

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Positioning the Budget as development-oriented, the Chief Minister said it marked the highest-ever capital expenditure by the Delhi government, aimed at delivering tangible, on-ground outcomes rather than limiting spending to welfare schemes. She added that unfinished projects would be completed and governance would shift towards accountability and time-bound execution.

Gupta also took aim at the Opposition, accusing it of failing to uphold the dignity of the House. “They were given full opportunity to speak inside the Assembly but chose to sit on the streets instead,” she said.

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Addressing concerns around borrowing, she said her government had exercised fiscal discipline, borrowing only 1.17% of GSDP against the permissible 3%, and that too at a relatively low interest rate of 7.4%.

Highlighting pending liabilities, Gupta said dues included Rs 3,700 crore in expressway projects, Rs 9,087 crore in metro works, over Rs 2,000 crore in hospital construction and Rs 1,031 crore in integrated projects involving the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and PWD. Several schools and hospitals, she added, remained incomplete, leading to cost escalations.

She said her government had begun clearing long-pending dues, including payments for scholarships, EWS welfare, sportspersons and the Kishori scheme. Tuition fees worth Rs 114 crore for SC, ST and OBC students and Rs 538 crore for Delhi government colleges had also been released.

Alleging financial mismanagement, Gupta claimed that the Delhi Transport Corporation was running losses of Rs 99,000 crore, while the Delhi Jal Board faced a deficit of Rs 91,000 crore. She also flagged irregularities in public works, citing an instance where Rs 250 crore was allegedly paid without work being completed.

Outlining reforms, Gupta said the government had launched the CM Pragati Portal to monitor projects and ensure accountability. In the education sector, she emphasised timely provision of books and uniforms, along with improved infrastructure such as smart classrooms and laboratories, while raising concerns over declining enrolment.

In healthcare, she said 4,478 posts had been approved and 1,194 nursing and paramedical staff recruited to strengthen services.

On infrastructure, Gupta announced a Rs 5,000 crore elevated road project along the Munak canal, expansion of metro connectivity, promotion of electric vehicles and large-scale road carpeting. She added that 4,200 hectares of ridge area had been declared forest land, with a target to plant 3.5 million trees over four years.