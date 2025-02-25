DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: Atishi among 14 AAP MLAs suspended for interrupting LG's address

Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: Atishi among 14 AAP MLAs suspended for interrupting LG's address

The MLAs were raising slogans like 'Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim', 'Baba Saheb ka yeh apmaan, nahi sahega Hindustan"
article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:09 PM Feb 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
LG VK Saxena and Speaker Vijender Gupta during the second day of the Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The second day of the Delhi Assembly session, too, began on a stormy note with Opposition AAP creating ruckus as LG VK Saxena began addressing the House.

The moment Saxena began his speech, AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Anil Jha and Vishesh Ravi raised slogans like "Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim", "Baba Saheb ka yeh Apmaan, Nahi Sahega Hindustan".

Speaker Vijender Gupta initially warned the Opposition to maintain decorum and remain seated. However, as his directives were not adhered to, the Speaker asked the marshals to escort the MLAs out of the house.

Advertisement

One by one, the Speaker suspended 14 MLAs — Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, Anil Jha, Jarnail Singh, Vishesh Ravi, Som Dutt, Surendra Singh, Vir Singh Jindal, Mukesh Ahlawat, Virender Singh Kadian, Kuldeep Kumar, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, MLA Gopal Rai, MLA Ajay Dutt and MLA Imran Hussain — for the entire day of the proceedings.

LoP Atishi kept shouting the slogans "Jai Bhim" as the marshals forced her out of the House.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper