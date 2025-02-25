The second day of the Delhi Assembly session, too, began on a stormy note with Opposition AAP creating ruckus as LG VK Saxena began addressing the House.

The moment Saxena began his speech, AAP MLAs Jarnail Singh, Anil Jha and Vishesh Ravi raised slogans like "Jai Bhim, Jai Bhim", "Baba Saheb ka yeh Apmaan, Nahi Sahega Hindustan".

Speaker Vijender Gupta initially warned the Opposition to maintain decorum and remain seated. However, as his directives were not adhered to, the Speaker asked the marshals to escort the MLAs out of the house.

One by one, the Speaker suspended 14 MLAs — Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, Anil Jha, Jarnail Singh, Vishesh Ravi, Som Dutt, Surendra Singh, Vir Singh Jindal, Mukesh Ahlawat, Virender Singh Kadian, Kuldeep Kumar, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad, MLA Gopal Rai, MLA Ajay Dutt and MLA Imran Hussain — for the entire day of the proceedings.

LoP Atishi kept shouting the slogans "Jai Bhim" as the marshals forced her out of the House.