Delhi Assembly hosts Tiranga yatra

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday hosted a Tiranga yatra, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Speaker Vijender Gupta urging citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement.

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The yatra began at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Assembly premises and culminated at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. Cabinet ministers Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Pankaj Kumar Singh and Ravinder Indraj Singh, Chief Whip Abhay Verma and several MLAs participated.

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Addressing the gathering, Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Tricolour was not merely the national flag but the “living heartbeat” of India’s democracy and a symbol of the constitutional ideals that unite citizens.

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He said the march from Gandhi’s statue to that of Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, symbolised India’s journey from the freedom struggle to constitutional governance.

Gupta said the Delhi Assembly, as the seat of democracy in the national capital, had a responsibility to uphold the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

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CM Gupta said the Tricolour represented India’s civilisational pride, the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the unity of its 140 crore people.

She urged Delhi residents to hoist the national flag at their homes under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and make the Independence Day celebrations a mass movement. She also called upon citizens to fulfil their responsibilities towards society and work collectively to make Delhi cleaner, greener and more beautiful.

“The Tricolour is not merely the national flag, but a symbol of our civilisation’s pride, the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters and the unity of Indians,” she said.

Gupta said the spirit of unity that helped Indians achieve freedom should now inspire citizens to contribute to Delhi’s development and cleanliness.

NDMC revives subway art shows with Tiranga exhibition

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-day ‘Har Ghar Tiranga 2026 – Art Exhibition & Live Painting Workshop’ at the Janpath Subway Art Gallery in Connaught Place.

Organised with the Nav Siddhartha Art Group, the exhibition features more than 50 artworks by 10 artists on the Tricolour, India’s heritage, the freedom struggle and national identity.

Artists will create works using the colours of the national flag. The exhibition is open from August 11 to 20, from 11 am to 7 pm. The initiative also marks the NDMC’s revival of subway art exhibitions, which were earlier held in 2023. Chahal said it aims to make public spaces more vibrant, provide platforms for artists and encourage young people to connect with India’s cultural heritage and national spirit.