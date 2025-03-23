Delhi Assembly inks pact, adopts NeVA for digital governance

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Government of India, and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

With this, Delhi has become the 28th legislature in the country to adopt NeVA, marking a milestone in its legislative functioning.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and MoPA Secretary Umang Narula.

The MoU was signed by Dr Satya Prakash, Additional Secretary, MoPA & Mission Leader (NeVA); Ranjeet Singh, Secretary, Delhi Legislative Assembly; and Reetesh Singh, Principal Secretary (Law), GNCTD.

NeVA, a digital legislative platform developed by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, aims to make legislative procedures more efficient, accessible, and environmentally sustainable. By digitising House business, NeVA enables seamless coordination among legislators and secretariat staff, reducing paper consumption and streamlining legislative workflows.

The platform, hosted on Meghraj 2.0 - India’s cloud infrastructure, ensures scalability, security and accessibility across devices, including smartphones, tablets and desktops.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, “This initiative is a major step towards transparent and efficient legislative processes. The adoption of NeVA across the country is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘One Nation, One Application.’”

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta welcomed the transition to digital governance, calling it a “landmark step in modernising legislative processes.” He said: “NeVA will empower lawmakers with digital tools, enhancing their ability to serve the people of Delhi more effectively.”

MoPA Secretary Umang Narula reiterated the ministry’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition. “We will provide full support for the onboarding and training of all stakeholders to facilitate seamless implementation,” he assured.

With the integration of NeVA, the Delhi Assembly is set to become a model for paperless governance, reinforcing the Delhi government’s 100-day agenda for tech-driven and transparent administration.