Delhi Assembly launches ‘Vidhan Chetna’

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Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday launched the inaugural issue of “Vidhan Chetna”, the Delhi Legislative Assembly’s quarterly journal, and unveiled the compiled proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly from 1924 to 1930, published across 89 volumes, describing the initiative as a major contribution towards preserving India’s parliamentary heritage.The event, held at the historic Central Legislative Assembly complex at the Old Secretariat, was attended by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, legislators, historians, academicians and students.

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Addressing the gathering, Birla said the Assembly building remained a living symbol of India’s democratic and freedom struggle legacy, recalling that several nationalist leaders had used the chamber to oppose oppressive colonial laws and demand representative rights during the British rule.

“The Delhi Legislative Assembly has filled an important gap in preserving India’s legislative history through the systematic publication of these rare debates and proceedings,” Birla said, adding that the archival volumes would help future generations understand the evolution of democratic institutions in India.

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He also highlighted the contribution of Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly, for defending the autonomy and dignity of the Speaker’s office under colonial rule.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said preserving legislative records was essential to strengthening democratic consciousness and ensuring future generations engage with authentic constitutional history rather than “media headlines or political narratives”.

He said the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was deeply linked with the history of Parliament itself, as the building had once functioned as the Central Legislative Assembly. Rijiju also called for legislative records and parliamentary history to be taken to universities, colleges and libraries to deepen awareness about democratic traditions.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said parliamentary proceedings offer the most authentic insight into the political and social realities of any era. Highlighting the historical significance of the project, Gupta said the compilation included nearly 32,000 parliamentary questions from 407 sittings and was part of a larger effort to preserve nearly five lakh legislative records for public access and research.

He also proposed the establishment of a dedicated parliamentary museum to preserve and showcase India’s legislative and democratic heritage.

The newly launched quarterly journal “Vidhan Chetna” has been conceived as a research-oriented publication focusing on legislative affairs, constitutional governance, parliamentary traditions and democratic practices. Officials said the journal aims to bridge the gap between legislative institutions and citizens by encouraging informed public discourse and scholarly engagement.

The republished parliamentary proceedings include debates and speeches by several prominent nationalist leaders, including Madan Mohan Malaviya, Motilal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bipin Chandra Pal and others. The records document discussions on Swadeshi, education, equality, caste discrimination, women’s rights, economic policy and resistance to British colonial laws.

Officials said the archival material, which had remained confined to limited collections for decades, would now be made accessible to researchers, students and the public, offering a direct window into India’s democratic awakening and parliamentary evolution.