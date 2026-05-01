Delhi Assembly launches ‘Vidhan Chetna’

Om Birla, Speaker, Lok Sabha, along with other dignitaries, during the launch ceremony of the inaugural issue of magazine Vidhan Chetana, the quarterly publication of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, and the release of the proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly (1924–1930)*, published in 89 volumes as part of the Assembly’s ongoing efforts to preserve India’s parliamentary heritage in New Delhi on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
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