Delhi Assembly opens exhibition on Vithalbhai Patel's legacy

Delhi Assembly opens exhibition on Vithalbhai Patel’s legacy

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:57 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
The Delhi Assembly has opened an exhibition titled ‘Veer Viththalbhai ki Gaurav Gatha’ to honour Vithalbhai Patel, India’s first Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly. Inaugurated alongside the All India Speakers’ Conference, the exhibition explores Patel’s life and India’s parliamentary evolution.

Set within the Assembly premises, visitors are greeted by statues of leaders such as Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lala Lajpat Rai, Madan Mohan Malviya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A cylindrical projection room features a documentary on Patel, while a VR headset offers a virtual Assembly tour.

The exhibition displays photographs, archival news clippings, letters between Patel and Gandhi and highlights Patel’s reformist vision.

Speaker Vijender Gupta called the exhibition “a renewed beginning” to strengthen democratic institutions and announced a Delhi Assembly Fellowship and Research Programme to promote parliamentary studies.

Open until August 31 at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, the exhibition would later tour city constituencies before becoming a permanent installation.

