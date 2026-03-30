Delhi Assembly passes key bills, adopts Budget

The Delhi Legislative Assembly concluded its budget session with the passage of key appropriation and amendment bills, adoption of the 2026–27 Budget and Economic Survey, and restoration of the audit process, even as Speaker Vijender Gupta criticised the Opposition for boycotting proceedings.

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Addressing a press conference on Monday, Gupta said the second part of the Fourth Session, held from March 23 to 27, comprised four sittings with a total working time of 15 hours and 16 minutes, reflecting “focused and result-oriented legislative engagement”. He, however, termed the Opposition’s abstention “unprecedented” and said, “Disruption, boycott and misinformation cannot substitute debate in the House.”

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The session saw the passage of key legislations, including the Delhi Appropriation (No. 2) Bill, 2026, the Societies Registration (Delhi Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delhi Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, alongside the adoption of the Economic Survey 2025–26 and the Annual Budget 2026–27.

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Highlighting a key institutional outcome, the Speaker said that for the first time, no reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) remained pending, with all seven audit reports laid before the House and referred to committees, restoring the financial scrutiny cycle. He added that three Public Accounts Committee reports have completed the full procedural cycle for the first time in 15 years.

The Assembly also processed 44 Special Mentions under Rule 280 out of 63 notices received, reflecting a wide range of public concerns, while ensuring committee oversight through the constitution of key financial panels.

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In a move towards digital governance, Gupta announced the rollout of “Vidhan Saathi”, an AI-powered chatbot designed to provide real-time legislative research support in Hindi and English, aimed at enhancing informed participation and modernising House functioning.

The Speaker maintained that the House adhered strictly to its Rules of Procedure and said repeated opportunities were given to the Opposition to participate in discussions. He added that abstaining from proceedings despite such assurances undermined legislative responsibility and public accountability.