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Home / Delhi / Delhi Assembly pays tribute to Vithalbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh

Delhi Assembly pays tribute to Vithalbhai Patel, Bhagat Singh

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:31 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht. FILE
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The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Sunday paid floral tributes to former Central Legislative Assembly president Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel and freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on their birth anniversaries, with Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht highlighting the historic connection between the Assembly premises, India’s parliamentary heritage and the freedom struggle.

Bisht said the Delhi Assembly was “a living testament to the courage of those who strengthened India’s democratic voice and inspired the nation’s freedom struggle”, while paying tribute to Vithalbhai Patel on his 153rd birth anniversary and Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary.

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Senior officers and officials of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat also paid floral tributes to the two personalities and recalled their contributions to India’s parliamentary heritage and freedom struggle.

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Bisht said Vithalbhai Patel and Bhagat Singh represented “two powerful dimensions of India’s freedom movement” — one who strengthened the voice and dignity of Indians through legislative institutions, and the other who inspired an entire generation through his courage and sacrifice.

“The historic Delhi Assembly premises remind us that the struggle for India’s freedom was fought both within legislative institutions and beyond them,” he said.

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The Deputy Speaker highlighted Patel’s role as the first Indian to be elected President (Speaker) of the Central Legislative Assembly on August 24, 1925. The legislature functioned from the present-day Delhi Assembly premises. Patel’s tenure was marked by his emphasis on the independence and dignity of the Chair, the rights and privileges of Members and an independent Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the release said.

Referring to Bhagat Singh, Bisht said his name remained associated with the Central Legislative Assembly, where he and Batukeshwar Dutt threw bombs on April 8, 1929, as an act of protest against colonial legislation. The proceedings that followed were also used to convey their message of resistance, the release said.

The Assembly said the tribute at the historic premises highlighted the connection between India’s legislative heritage and the freedom struggle, as well as the responsibility of the present generation to uphold democratic values.

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