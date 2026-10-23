Delhi Assembly pays tributes to Vithalbhai Patel

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday commemorated the 93rd death anniversary of Vithalbhai Patel, the first elected Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Vijender Gupta released a special edition of the Assembly’s quarterly magazine Vidhan Chetna on the occasion, highlighting Patel’s contribution to establishing parliamentary independence and legislative accountability during British rule.

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The special commemorative issue, titled Veer Vithalbhai Patel Smarananjali Ank, was released at the historic Old Secretariat, which houses the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

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The event was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, senior Assembly officials, distinguished guests and school students participating in the Assembly’s Youth Outreach Programme.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said, “India’s parliamentary independence was asserted long before Independence itself. Veer Vithalbhai Patel demonstrated that even under the colonial rule, the authority of the legislature could not be subordinated to the will of the government, and that the dignity of the Chair must remain beyond political pressure.”

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The Speaker described Patel as a key figure in shaping India's parliamentary traditions, particularly the principles of impartiality, procedural discipline and institutional independence. He said Patel's leadership had strengthened the legislature's authority and reinforced the principle that governments must remain accountable to elected representatives.

Recalling Patel's association with the Old Secretariat, Gupta said the building, constructed in 1912, had served as the seat of India's early central legislature. Patel entered the Imperial Legislative Council in 1918, was elected to the Central Legislative Assembly in 1924 and again in 1926, and served as its President from 1925 to 1930.

“This historic House witnessed a defining phase in India’s parliamentary evolution, where Indian representatives challenged colonial authority through constitutional debate and legislative action,” Gupta said.

The Speaker also paid floral tributes at Patel's statue on the Assembly premises. Born on September 27, 1873, Patel served as Mayor of the Bombay Municipal Corporation before emerging as a prominent parliamentary leader. He died in Geneva on October 22, 1933.

The commemorative programme also brought school students face-to-face with the history of India's legislative institutions through the Assembly's Youth Outreach Programme.

Interacting with the students, Gupta stressed the importance of understanding constitutional values, parliamentary procedures and democratic institutions. He said the initiative was aimed at familiarising young citizens with legislative functioning and encouraging informed debate, discipline and respect for differing viewpoints.

The Speaker said the special edition of Vidhan Chetna would help younger generations understand Patel's contributions to India's parliamentary democracy.

He also recalled the Assembly Secretariat's publication of the coffee-table book Shatabdi Yatra: Veer Vithalbhai Patel last year, reiterating the institution's commitment to preserving the legacy of India's early parliamentary leaders.