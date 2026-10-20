Delhi Assembly security set for major overhaul

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to undergo a major security overhaul, with eight watchtowers, advanced vehicle screening systems, automated entry barriers and an expanded CCTV network being introduced to strengthen surveillance and prevent unauthorised access to the premises.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said the security upgrade would include a dedicated patrolling track for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, automatic sliding doors, hydraulic blocking bollards, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and a digital visitor management system.

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“Security infrastructure at the Delhi Assembly is being upgraded to ensure safer premises,” Gupta said, outlining the measures aimed at strengthening security for legislators, officials, staff and visitors.

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As part of the exercise, eight watchtowers are being established at strategically identified locations along the front and rear sides of the Assembly complex, including behind the reception area. One watchtower has already been completed, while work on the remaining seven is underway. CRPF personnel will be deployed at these towers to monitor vulnerable areas and respond to suspicious activities.

A dedicated patrolling track is also being developed to enable CRPF personnel to conduct regular surveillance along the Assembly's boundary. According to the Secretariat, nearly 70 per cent of the work has been completed.

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To regulate entry and prevent unauthorised vehicular movement, automatic sliding doors are being installed at Gate Nos. 1 to 5, while hydraulic blocking bollards have already been put in place at sensitive entry points.

Under vehicle surveillance systems (UVSS) have been installed at Gate Nos. 2 and 5 to screen vehicles entering the complex. These systems will help security personnel identify suspicious vehicles and detect potentially fraudulent number plates for further verification.

At Gate No. 1, flap barriers equipped with photographic identification facilities are being installed to strengthen the verification of individuals entering the premises. An RFID-based system will also be introduced to identify and maintain records of vehicles entering the Assembly.

The surveillance network is also being reviewed. The Assembly currently has around 120 CCTV cameras, and the Delhi Police have been asked to identify additional dark spots and vulnerable locations where more cameras can be installed to eliminate surveillance gaps.

Meanwhile, a digital management system has been installed at the reception to streamline visitor registration and verification. The system will record photographs and relevant details of visitors, including the purpose of their visit, to ensure better monitoring of entry into the complex.

The Speaker said the measures were aimed at creating a coordinated security framework by integrating physical barriers, digital identification, vehicle screening and round-the-clock surveillance to improve the Assembly's preparedness against potential security threats.