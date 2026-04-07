Delhi Assembly Security to get major overhaul after breach, speaker orders hydraulic blockers, unified command

In the wake of the recent security breach at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive overhaul of security arrangements, calling for stricter access control, improved coordination among agencies, and deployment of advanced infrastructure including the installation of hydraulic road blockers at all entry gates to prevent future lapses.

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Chairing a high-level review meeting at his office, the Speaker stressed that, “The security of the Delhi Legislative Assembly cannot admit of the slightest lapse” and must be rooted in vigilance, clarity of command, and seamless coordination.

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Taking serious note of the incident, which briefly disrupted designated official movement, including that of the Speaker’s vehicle, Gupta directed immediate installation of hydraulic road blockers at all entry gates, reinforcement of access control points, and creation of a more responsive on-ground security mechanism.

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The meeting was attended by senior officials from Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau, Public Works Department, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, along with MLAs and Assembly officials. Officials reviewed CCTV footage and examined the sequence of events leading to the breach.

A significant aspect of the review was a detailed on-ground inspection carried out by senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau along with officers from Delhi Police.

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The team assessed existing arrangements, analysed the sequence of events, and identified gaps in coordination, access management, and response systems. Their findings were presented during the meeting and provided a ground level perspective to inform the directions issued by the Speaker.

Gupta underscored the need for a unified command structure between Delhi Police and CRPF, with a single point of authority to ensure swift decision-making during emergencies. He emphasised that delays in communication weaken response capability and directed real-time information sharing among all agencies.

On access management, Gupta directed that all entry and exit points be strengthened with stricter protocols, improved positioning, and enhanced infrastructure. Each gate, he said, should be manned by at least two trained personnel, and no vehicle should be allowed entry without proper verification. He also ordered deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol unit capable of rapid intervention and interception within the Assembly premises, noting that static deployment alone is insufficient.

Senior officers recommended monthly mock drills and installation of an integrated alarm system with centralised control to enhance preparedness, and strengthening of gate infrastructure with reinforced and collapsible barriers.

Calling security, a continuous process, the Speaker directed periodic reviews and time-bound implementation of corrective measures, reiterating that institutional safety is a shared responsibility that must be upheld without exception.