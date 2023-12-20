Delhi Assembly session a wasteful endeavour: Congress

New Delhi, December 19
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Arvinder Singh Lovely slammed the recently concluded two-day session of the Delhi Assembly, branding it as a misuse of taxpayers’ money.
According to Lovely, the session failed to address pressing issues requiring immediate government attention and instead devolved into a clash between the ruling AAP and Opposition BJP MLAs.
Lovely said crucial topics like air pollution, which has been plaguing residents for weeks, and the escalating crimes against women, remained untouched.
