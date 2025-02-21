DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi Assembly session from February 24, CAG reports set to be tabled

Delhi Assembly session from February 24, CAG reports set to be tabled

Arvinder Singh Lovely expected to be named pro-tem Speaker
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:46 PM Feb 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Fourteen pending Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports on the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's performance will be tabled on February 25 as the new government decided to begin its first three-day session from Monday, February 24.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, who has been appointed as the Speaker of the Assembly, confirmed that a meeting had been held with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to finalise the session's agenda.

"A pro-tem Speaker will be appointed by the L-G and the former will administer oath to all 70 members," Gupta said. Arvinder Singh Lovely is expected to be named the pro-tem Speaker.

Two CAG reports, which were widely reported last month by the media, led to uproar against the previous AAP Government. Both the CAG reports were critical of the AAP govt of its expenses on CM house renovation project and rendering loss of Rs 2,000 crore to the government exchequer for implementing a new excise policy in 2021-22.

The 14 CAG pending reports are State Finances Audit Report, Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi, Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors & PSUs, Finance Accounts, Appropriation Accounts, Performance Audit Report on Children in Need of Care and Protection, State Finances Audit Report, etc.

