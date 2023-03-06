Delhi Assembly session to begin on March 17

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

Delhi Finance minister Kailash Gahlot will present the Budget on March 21 while the Assembly session will convene on March 17. This is going to be the first time that the Budget will not be presented by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia since AAP formed the government in 2015.

Following Sisodia’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam, Gahlot was handed over the charge of the Finance Department. The last Budget was presented on March 26, 2022.

Sources said Gahlot had already started to attend the meetings for the budget preparations before Sisodia was arrested.

Gahlot took over the charge of his newly allocated departments on March 2 and held meetings with the officials concerned. The Minister had discussed the preparation of the Budget with the officials and asked them to ensure the timely completion of pending works.

Gehlot had recently said they were working to present a citizen-centric and progressive Budget. “The upcoming Budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goals of making Delhi a world-class city,” he said.