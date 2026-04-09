Delhi Assembly sets July 31 deadline for action on CAG Health Audit

In a significant push for accountability in the public health sector, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has directed all concerned departments to act on the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit on health infrastructure, mandating a time-bound compliance report by July 31, 2026.

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The directive follows the adoption of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report based on the CAG audit of public health infrastructure and management of health services for the year ending March 31, 2022.

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Departments have been asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) outlining progress as of June 30, along with timelines for full implementation.

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Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the move signals a shift from audit observations to enforceable action. “Strengthening public hospitals and expanding healthcare coverage are critical to building a resilient health system,” he said.

A formal communication has also been sent to the Health Minister and the Health Secretary, seeking a comprehensive and time-bound response to the PAC’s recommendations.

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The report highlights gaps in infrastructure, service delivery, and healthcare management and calls for improvements in institutional capacity, availability of trained professionals, and equitable access to medical services.

Officials have been asked to clearly indicate the status of each recommendation and the steps being taken for compliance.

Gupta stressed that healthcare governance must go beyond the policy to ensure real outcomes on the ground. He underlined the need for inclusive planning that caters not only to Delhi residents but also to people from other states who rely on the capital’s health services.

He further noted that strengthening public hospitals, expanding insurance coverage, and investing in preventive healthcare are essential for long-term resilience.

The Assembly’s directive aims to ensure that audit findings translate into measurable improvements in public healthcare delivery.