Delhi Assembly standoff: AAP MLAs protest outside, Speaker says violation of parliamentary decorum

A political confrontation unfolded in the national capital on Monday as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly, alleging that they were being prevented from entering the House and raising public issues, even as Speaker Vijender Gupta strongly condemned their actions as a violation of parliamentary decorum.

Advertisement

Leading the protest, Leader of Opposition Atishi, along with other AAP MLAs, accused the BJP of ‘murdering democracy’ and suppressing the voices of elected representatives.

Advertisement

The protesting legislators claimed that despite being chosen by the people of Delhi to highlight their grievances, they were stopped at the gates of the Assembly.

Advertisement

They further alleged that police personnel deployed outside the Assembly premises, armed with lathis, were preventing them from entering.

The AAP leaders also raised a series of civic concerns, claiming that Delhi continues to face severe infrastructural and governance challenges.

Advertisement

They pointed to widespread potholes, waterlogging after minor rainfall, lack of medicines in hospitals, and delays in issuing free bus travel cards for women. Questioning the BJP government’s financial management, the MLAs asked what had become of the Rs 1 lakh crore budget that the party had previously highlighted.

The protest also invoked the recent Palam fire tragedy, with AAP leaders alleging administrative failure. They claimed that better preparedness could have prevented the loss of nine lives, accusing the ruling party of prioritising power over public safety.

Responding sharply inside the House, Speaker Vijender Gupta criticised the Opposition for boycotting proceedings and staging demonstrations outside instead of participating in debates.

In a statement issued during the session, he said, “I strongly condemn the protest being carried out outside the House by the Honourable members of the Opposition and the Leader of the Opposition.”

Gupta emphasised that the Assembly is the appropriate platform for discussion and dialogue in a democratic system, and termed the Opposition’s absence during the Budget Session as “deeply unfortunate.”

He underscored that the presence of Opposition members is especially critical during the presentation of the Delhi Budget.

“Protesting outside instead of engaging in discussion is contrary to established parliamentary traditions,” he said, adding that failing to participate in House proceedings and obstructing the democratic process amounts to “hijacking constitutional institutions.”

The Speaker further expressed regret that the Leader of the Opposition had not attended the House since the previous session, when the issue of alleged desecration of Sikh Gurus was raised. He also noted that several key reports were tabled on Monday, stressing that the Opposition should have presented its position on those matters.

Calling the repeated disregard for parliamentary norms “highly condemnable,” Gupta said such actions reflect contempt for the Chair and undermine the dignity of the House.