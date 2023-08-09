Delhi Assembly to convene on August 16

New Delhi, August 8
Amid the raging row over the parliamentary nod to a Bill that gives the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital, the Delhi Assembly has been convened on August 16.
“The Speaker has directed to re-convene the fourth session of the seventh Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi,” the summon issued by Assembly Secretary reads.
