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Home / Delhi / Delhi Assembly to hold special session on April 28

Delhi Assembly to hold special session on April 28

The key agenda of the session would be a discussion on the women’s reservation legislation

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
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The Delhi Legislative Assembly will convene a one-day special session on April 28, with discussions expected to focus on the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam” and issues related to women empowerment and development.

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Announcing the session, Speaker Vijender Gupta said, “The Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence a one-day special session on April 28 at 11 am at the Old Secretariat,” adding that the notification to summon the House as the fifth session of the eighth Assembly was issued after obtaining approval from the Lieutenant Governor.

Sources said the key agenda of the session would be a discussion on the women’s reservation legislation. “The business of the one-day session will be the discussion on the women's reservation Bill. The same is happening in several other states as well,” a source said.

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In a related development, Gupta noted that the Lieutenant Governor has prorogued the fourth session of the Assembly with immediate effect. “The formal order brings an official end to the previous session, allowing for a structured transition into the new session,” he said.

The Assembly Secretariat has completed preparations for the session, with a strong emphasis on security.

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